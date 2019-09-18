Highway commission approves Hwy. 49 widening project

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A highway widening project should ease some traffic troubles in Paragould.
The Arkansas State Highway Commission approved a bid to widen U.S. Highway 49 between County Road 845 and State Highway 135.
The AHC awarded the $8,987,341 contract to Asphalt Producers of Jonesboro.
Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).
The project should be completed by early 2020.
Other improvement bids approved included:
- Crittenden County: $229,985 awarded to M&T Paving and Construction of Forrest City to resurface .9 miles of County Road 12 (Buck Lake Road) near Crawfordsville. Completion expected in late 2019.
- Izard County: $3,393,000 awarded to West Plains Bridge & Grading of West Plains, Missouri, to replace a bridge on State Highway 56 over the Strawberry River. Completion expected in mid-2020.
- Mississippi County: $692,198 awarded to Asphalt Producers of Jonesboro to resurface approximately 2.5 miles of State Highway 137S between State Highway 18 and State Highway 137 in Blytheville. Completion expected in late 2019.
- White County: $8,910,117 awarded to Bobby Kennedy Construction Company of Quitman to widen shoulders, flatten curves, and widen selected sections from two to three lanes on State Highway 36 between Joy and Searcy. Completion expected in mid-2021.
