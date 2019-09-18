Jonesboro, Craighead County sales tax growth continues to see positive results

The sales tax growth in Jonesboro and Craighead County continued to see positive results in August 2019.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The sales tax for both Jonesboro and Craighead County scaled upwards during August.

According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, the city of Jonesboro topped $1.58 million in sales and use tax, a 1% increase from Aug. 2018.

So far, Jonesboro has collected $12.685 million in sales and use tax in 2019, a 4.85% ($587,326) increase from 2018, which was the record-setting year for the city.

The only negative metric came from a comparison to the budget, with collections down $12,578 compared to what the city budgeted for August.

After a down July, Craighead County finished August with $1.772 million in sales and use tax, a 1% increase from Aug. 2018.

For 2019, the county is up 7% as compared to the first eight months in 2018.

Several theories have emerged to attribute Joneboro’s growth, from diverse agriculture, food processing, health/medical services, Arkansas State University, and other professional services.

