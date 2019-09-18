Jonesboro Elementary Cross Country League growing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Temperatures are rising and so is the interest for a different sport at the grassroots level.
Matt Williams has led Jonesboro High to plenty of state success in cross country. He’s also integral to the Elementary Cross Country League. Kids from all 5 Jonesboro magnet schools are competing and learning about a healthy lifestyle. Boys and girls in grades 3 through 6 can compete in the League.
Coach is liking the progress of the program and his senior high Hurricanes as the state meet draws near.
