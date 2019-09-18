$25K coming to help fund Paragould festival

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A new festival coming to Paragould has one group hoping it will bring in lots of people to the town.
The Big Grass Bluegrass Festival got the ok to continue their efforts after the Paragould A&P Commission funded $25,000 to the event.
The festival is getting $15,000 this month, and $10,000 by Dec. 31. The festival is set to take place in July 2020.
A&P Commission chairperson Jeremy Biggs said the organization is ready to see the festival in action.
“Our goal at the A&P Commission is to look for possible events that are going to bring in hundreds of people to our city of Paragould,” he said.
The festival will be held at the Collins Theatre in downtown Paragould.
Joy Robinson, theatre manager, said she’s ready to put in the necessary work.
“They have a lot of faith in us to pull through on this,” she said. “Of course we believe in ourselves, but to be in that room with that commission and to know that they believed in us and they see the benefit to the community, it’s just all the more encouragement for us to do a good job, make them proud and put their money to good use.”
The festival still needs committees formed and music talent to be scheduled.
“It’s going to be a lot of work,” she said. “We know that we’re expecting people probably six to eight states surrounding us because just on a regular Monday, 75% of our audience is not from Paragould.”
Robinson said any volunteers are more than welcome to lend a helping hand.
You can call the theatre at 870-236-6252.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.