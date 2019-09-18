Man accused of biting, beating and choking woman

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man faces an aggravated assault charge after police found a woman bruised at a home in Brookland.
A probable cause affidavit states Brookland police officers went to a home Tuesday for a domestic disturbance call.
The home was locked, but officers heard the victim yell, “please stop” and “don’t” inside the home.
That’s when the officers forced themselves into the home.
They arrested Jordan Landon Gifford and found the victim laying on the floor in front of a young crying child.
Police said the victim accused Gifford of attacking her, biting her on the forehead and strangling her with his hands several times.
She also told officers she almost lost consciousness at one point while being strangled.
Police confirmed her injuries were consistent with the accusations.
Gifford faces charges for aggravated assault on a family or household member, endangering the welfare of a minor and interference with emergency communication.
The judge issued Gifford a no-contact order for the woman and child.
He’ll be back in court on Oct. 22.
