Man charged with sexual indecency with a child

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home man is behind bars after police say he was caught at a local motel with an underage girl.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Devontae Sipps, 19, was caught with a 14-year-old in his motel room, after police were called there for a disturbance.
Police say the 14-year-old left home and went to the motel with Sipps to "hang out."
After police were called to the scene, the girl was returned home where her mother said she was acting differently and notified police.
During questioning, Sipps admitted to smoking marijuana with the teen and having consensual sex at the motel, and another time at another location.
Sipps is charged with sexual indecency with a child.
A judge set his bond at $25,000.
