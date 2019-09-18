Man found guilty in Harrisburg murder

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury has found a man guilty of murdering another man back in Sept. 2018.
According to a press release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Billy Combs, 59, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the shooting death of Brett Smith.
Combs admitted to police that he shot Brett Smith, 22, of Harrisburg 10 times in the head with a .22 rifle on Sept. 21, 2018. Smith lived in a trailer that Combs owned. The two had argued over money.
When asked why Combs shot Smith that many times, Combs told police, “it was all the bullets I had.”
“We appreciate the quick response and good investigative work of Special Agent Creston Hutton of the Arkansas State Police and officers Brent Kimbrough and Justin Kimble of the Harrisburg Police Department,” Ellington said. “Deputy prosecutors Price and Watts worked hard to see that justice as done for Brett Smith and his family.
“We appreciate the jury’s attention and verdict,” Ellington said. “I believe the jury sent a message that senseless murder will not be tolerated in Poinsett County.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.