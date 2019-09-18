Man found guilty in 2015 Kennett murder

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) -A man was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder and armed criminal action after a 2015 shooting in Kennett.
According to a press release from the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney, 40-year-old Crowin D. King reportedly shot and killed 24-year-old Carolletta Hamilton while she was showering in her apartment.
Surveillance video showed King following the victim to her apartment on Oct. 10, 2015, and then showed him later getting into her car.
Earlier that day, text messages showed King confronting the victim.
The victim's family called police Oct. 11 after they were unable to reach her.
King reportedly confessed to killing the victim to his then-girlfriend and to an inmate in the Dunklin County Jail when he was incarcerated.
According to the release, King faces a life sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the murder charge and three years or more for the armed criminal action charge.
His sentencing will take place on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
