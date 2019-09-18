Man stabbed 3 times refuses to press charges; case closed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The man who was stabbed three times earlier this month has refused to press charges and asked police not to contact him anymore.
According to the police report, Ray Loyd, 22, was stabbed three times while sitting on his porch on Arrowhead Farm Road.
Witnesses named the suspects in the stabbing and identified the suspects were in a light blue minivan with mail carrier insignia.
They told police a woman was driving, and two males were also in the minivan.
One bystander told police that “they were putting a hit out for him.”
She said she warned Loyd to, “be careful and watch his back.”
Police say she was, “slightly uncooperative and was not forthcoming with any more information.”
Witnesses named the suspects in the stabbing, and Loyd himself "nodded yes," to police when asked if it was the suspects mentioned by witnesses.
Loyd was later released from the hospital after repeatedly telling police he didn't want to press charges, even telling them the last time to stop contacting him.
No motive was given as to why the stabbing occurred.
Police have closed the case.
