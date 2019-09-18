NEA district fair-goers battling heat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NEA District Fair is underway this week, and one thing people have noticed so far is the heat.
Region 8 is in the middle of one of the hottest weeks of the year, and that brings a lot of potential dangers when you’re outside.
Thankfully the fair does have an air-conditioned building that houses the expo, and there are plenty of chairs and tables for people to sit at and cool off.
District Fair Manager Mitch Johnson said this year is one of the hottest years he’s seen at the fair, but they’re prepared to handle the heat.
“Know that we’ll accommodate you inside the building in the heat of the day, and as things cool off you’ll be able to go outside and enjoy yourself,” Johnson said.
If you’re planning on going to the fair to enjoy the rides and outdoor festivities, make sure to drink plenty of water and keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion.
Some symptoms to look for include blurred vision, a lack of sweat, and dizziness.
In addition to the indoor area of the fair, NEA Baptist Church also has a cooling tent at the start of the midway.
EMS, Jonesboro Fire, Jonesboro Police, and E-911 are also all on the fairgrounds to assist if needed.
