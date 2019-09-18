We had another busy Tuesday night of volleyball around Northeast Arkansas. Paragould moved to 8-3 on the season with a road victory at Nettleton.
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/17)
Jonesboro 3, Marion 0 (Lady Hurricane 8-0 this season)
GCT 3, Searcy 0
Valley View 3, Blytheville 0 (Lady Blazers 15-0 this season)
Brookland 3, Highland 0
Wynne 3, Westside 1
Newport 3, Trumann 0
Hoxie 3, Walnut Ridge 1
Piggott 3, Cave City 0
Crowley’s Ridge Academy 3, Barton 0
Palestine-Wheatley 3, Cedar Ridge 2
Midland 3, Izard County 0
Lee 3, KIPP Delta 0
