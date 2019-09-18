NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/17)

Paragould volleyball beats Nettleton to improve to 8-3
By Chris Hudgison | September 17, 2019 at 11:10 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 11:10 PM

We had another busy Tuesday night of volleyball around Northeast Arkansas. Paragould moved to 8-3 on the season with a road victory at Nettleton.

Jonesboro 3, Marion 0 (Lady Hurricane 8-0 this season)

GCT 3, Searcy 0

Valley View 3, Blytheville 0 (Lady Blazers 15-0 this season)

Brookland 3, Highland 0

Wynne 3, Westside 1

Newport 3, Trumann 0

Hoxie 3, Walnut Ridge 1

Piggott 3, Cave City 0

Crowley’s Ridge Academy 3, Barton 0

Palestine-Wheatley 3, Cedar Ridge 2

Midland 3, Izard County 0

Lee 3, KIPP Delta 0

