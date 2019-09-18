Region 8 Hospital bring awareness to Ovarian Cancer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Everyday conversations about cancer are becoming a norm and more people are taking the time to get tested. This month is Ovarian Cancer Month and one hospital in Region 8 is trying to bring awareness to what many refer to as the “silent killer.”
NEA Baptist will host its annual Teal Talk Wednesday bringing more awareness to the cancer. One doctor says many do not understand that the cancer is also inherited or can come from a genetic mutation.
“The more people can be informed and aware of what’s out there and what to ask for and what to communicate to their doctor the better it is in terms of catching a cancer early," Hematology and Oncology Doctor, Carrol Scroggin said.
One of his patients, June Moses was diagnosed 21 years ago when statistics on Ovarian Cancer were really low. She says Scroggin helped her get through it.
“I was very very blessed in that mine was caught very early and I think that was because I knew my body. That’s what I tell women, know your body,” Moses said.
All in all, she says if it doesn’t feel right, it’s not right.
The Teal Talk event is free to the community.
