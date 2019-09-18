Soccer boom in Greene County

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Soccer Association has team numbers busting at the seams with numbers doubling over the past four years.
Over 600 players will hit the fields this weekend for their first tournament. Volunteers take their time to help the kids learn the game.
Daniel Summitt, Soccer Association President, got involved with the soccer program when his own kids played the sport.
Now, he enjoys seeing kids grow throughout the season.
“Soccer is just one of those programs that just has so many attributes for your child,” Summitt said. “It promotes health, emotional, it gives them a team concept. It helps them develop leadership skills in a lot of ways.”
He said others around the area are welcoming the sport of soccer.
“Our local schools are embracing it as a part of their athletic program,” he said. “The parks and recreation have worked over here just phenomenally in just the sense that they put a lot of hours in taking care of the fields and making sure they’re prepped.”
