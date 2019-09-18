Spreading awareness on student mental health

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University helped students needing help with mental health assistance by holding a public event on the campus’s Heritage Plaza Wednesday.
The Fresh Check Day on campus held 14 booths with services available on campus and in the community about mental health services.
Depression, suicide and anxiety were some of the topics the booths discussed with students.
A-State Counseling Center Counselor Amber Martin said it’s to benefit the students long-term.
“Not only while they’re a student here at A-State, but just life in general because not only do we have friends here on campus, but we’ve got family members that are not students,” she said. “We’ve got friends that are not students. Empowering our students to recognize signs and symptoms of various mental health issues and helping them seek the resources that would be appropriate to them.”
She said spreading awareness of services available by fellow students builds bonds.
“The biggest thing is not only getting to know your resources but also getting connected with students that you feel connected to,” she said. “You’re able to talk with as well as that you trust because when you trust someone, we’re more likely to reach out to those resources than if we don’t have that built trust or that built connection.”
There are multiple services available on campus for mental health assistance. Contact the Counseling Center at 870-972-2318. Counselors can be contacted after hours by going through University Police Department at 870-972-2093.
Pack Support is another option for not only students and staff to use, but anyone in the community.
Information entered into Pack Support is used by the university to better assist students with any needs. To contact Pack Support, call 870-972-3657.
