Statewide error forces assessors to resend property values

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people across Region 8 are getting letters in the mail from their county tax assessors with updated property taxes, all because of a statewide error.
The Arkansas Assessment Coordination Department (AACD) sent all assessor’s offices the wrong information in early 2019.
Around 700,000 pieces of data information were sent by the AACD to governmental agencies; 60,000 of it was incorrect.
Assessors from across the state are resending property assessed values. Greene County has sent out 17,000 property values since the incident occurred.
Jane Moudy, Greene County assessor, said it’s her job to inform the citizens of their tax information.
“We’re doing our job and any time a value changes, we’re supposed to notify the taxpayer and that’s what we’ve done,” she said. “We have notified our taxpayer of the change of value that they received at the first of the year.”
Be sure to check your mailbox for any mail from your county officials. Moudy said if people with changed property taxed information have questions, contact your local county assessor.
