Suspect arrested in murder of 18-year-old White Station Football Player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested in connection to the murder of beloved White Station football player, 18-year-old Jack Luibel.
According to an affidavit, Talas Bonds, 18, is facing charges of first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery after he allegedly shot and killed Luibel near a church in Frayser on Sept. 2.
Police say, Luibel’s phone records showed he had been in communication with a telephone number via Text Now. The texting app user has been reported to have been “bondst66." The conversation revealed Luibel was coming to the area to meet a female and was given the address and a map to get to the location.
The affidavit says investigators were able to review video that showed Bonds along with unknown suspect walking to the scene of the shooting.
Bonds was taken into custody Tuesday, after officers visited the area of Slocum Street near Mountain Terrace Street in pursuit of the suspect regarding an outstanding robbery warrant.
Police say, Bonds admitted the phone number and username were used to communicate with Luibel before his murder.
