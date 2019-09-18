VA clinics to ban cigarettes, cigars, vape pens

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Patients and visitors to area VA medical clinics will no longer be able to fire up a cigarette.
Beginning Oct. 1, the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will implement a smoke-free campus policy at its Poplar Bluff facility, as well as the clinics in Paragould and Pocahontas, Arkansas; and the clinics in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Salem, Sikeston, and West Plains, Missouri.
“This policy change is consistent with our mission to promote a healthy environment for patients, visitors, and employees at our facilities, and is an important element of improving our health care system,” Desmond McMullan, interim director, is quoted as saying in a news release. “The consensus in our community is that this policy is long overdue.”
The policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, and pipes. E-cigarettes, vape pens, and e-cigars are also banned from the properties.
