Allen ready to work with JJJ, Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With just more than a month left until the Memphis Grizzlies hit the court for their 19th Season of NBA basketball here in the Bluff City, a lot of the players are already in town getting their “bearings."
One is newcomer Grayson Allen, who comes to Memphis as part of the Mike Conley trade to Utah. Allen is ready to make his mark on the court in Memphis.
The former Duke All-American helped lead the Grizzlies to the NBA Summer League Championship in Las Vegas. But he says the big club will be all about the players who didn’t play in Vegas, NBA RAll-Rookie Forward Jaran Jackson, Jr. and first round draft pick point guard Ja Morant.
“Everybody is ready to get back at it. I’m especially anxious to see Jaren, whom the team had a lot of success with last year. He’s such a versatile player,"Allen said. "Ja, he’s so dynamic. I just hope to see how my skills work with theirs to get them the ball either at the point or as an off guard, and also defend out there too.”
The Grizzlies open training camp October 1. Their first preseason game is Sunday, October 6 against Maccabbi Haifa at FedExForum.
