Arkansas looks for another trip to Club Dub

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks are 2 days away from their non-conference finale. The goal for 2-1 Arkansas is to open the door again to Club Dub.
For those not in the know, this is how they celebrated a wild win over Colorado State.
The Hogs are borrowing a page from da Bears. The Chicago Bears started doing Club Dub after wins in 2018, they’ve also carried it over to 2019.
The SEC Network wanted to know more about the Hogs version of Club Dub.
Arkansas hosts San Jose State Saturday at 6:30pm. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
