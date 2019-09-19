Arkansas State great Ty Cockfield giving back in Leachville

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf great is giving back in Leachville. Ty Cockfield is teaching the finer points of basketball to the next generation of ballers.
He’ll have weekly lessons on Wednesdays from 4pm to 8pm at the Leachville Gym. It's also helping to grow awareness of the Leachville Gym restoration project.
The A-State single season scoring king has had several looks at the next level. He participated in a Chicago Bulls predraft workout this summer along with the NBA G League Player Invitational. Ty is waiting for the next call to play pro hoops.
You can find more info on the Leachville Gym restoration project here.
