Batesville School District brings awareness to suicide prevention

BATESVILLE , Ark. (KAIT) - A promotion on wheels is taking on a big issue for many teens.
Suicide is the leading cause of death for youth, ages 10 to 24, and the Batesville School District is tackling the issue head on.
The district has partnered with the North Central Trauma Regional Advisory Council to have two ads created by Ryan Longo that bring awareness to suicide prevention.
Two buses have those ads on them, hoping to start a conversation for students and their families.
Batesville Communication Coordinator Megan Renihan said this is a conversation for children of all ages.
“One of the biggest mistakes that we make is that we don’t educate ourselves in these trends because they [middle schoolers] are the ones that need help. It’s just not our high schoolers, the ones who are stressing out about college, grades and relationships. It’s our younger kids who are thinking about these things too,” Renihan said.
She also said that the district offers services to all of their children through its website and that they would like the school to be a safe place for everyone.
The district’s motto is “Student First” and Renihan says that they will continue to make every step to prove that.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.