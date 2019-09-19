Board to consider revision of alcohol beverage policy at Southeast Missouri State athletic events

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Board of Regents for Southeast Missouri State University will consider revising the university’s current alcohol beverage use policy when it comes to athletic events.
University officials said they will consider allowing beer and wine at home collegiate athletic events.
The board will meet on Friday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. and discuss the changes.
Also on the meeting’s agenda are considerations to revise the University’s Tobacco Use Policy and to develop an Institute for Cybersecurity.
University officials said they will consider prohibiting the use of medical marijuana products and working under the influence of medical marijuana on all university owned, leased or occupied facilities, properties and vehicles and at events on university properties.
They will also discuss a proposal to create an Institute for Cybersecurity and appoint university representatives to the River Campus Board of Managers.
