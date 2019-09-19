City cites “circumstances beyond our control” for delayed trash pickup in Campbell, Mo.

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Campbell, Missouri residents will not have their trash picked up for some time.
City officials wrote in a Facebook post on Sept. 17 that circumstances beyond their control have created the issue.
They said pickup will resume as soon as possible.
Heartland News spoke to one resident who said trash is waiting on curbs all over town to be removed.
The city asked residents to subscribe to their text alert service to get updates on city news.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.