City officials working to keep up with the demands of transportation and safety

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With time, the modes of transportation has ultimately changed.
While some are sticking to what they know, many are looking into different means to get from point A to point B.
However, they go about the city of Jonesboro and the city is making steps to keep up with the new demand and keep every one safe while doing it.
The Metropolitan Planning Organization office is currently working on two initiatives. First, its “Safe Transportation for Every Pedestrian” or STEP study.
The department really has their eye on two areas: Church Street, mainly in the area of Parker Park; and all of Johnson Avenue from Hilltop to the Downtown area.
Cecile Cochran, Jonesboro’s MPO Director, says more people are walking and cycling now and we have to be aware of everyone’s safety.
“I’m not saying we want to get rid of motor vehicles, I don’t think that will ever happen. But, I think it’s about being more inclusive of everyone and making sure everyone can get where they need to go efficiently and safely,” Cochran said.
The department is also partnering with the JET bus system to increase its ridership and decrease the negative stigma. They would like to make shuttling become more accessible in everyday happenings like going to the hospital or a football game.
Cochran says the plus of having more people shuttle is less vehicles are on the road, increasing safety for everyone.
