Doctors helps with insulin delivery by drone

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A pair of Central Arkansas doctors are mixing technology with healthcare to deliver insulin to a customer using a unique delivery system - a drone.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, both Dr. Spryidola Marak and Dr. Derek O’Keefee have worked on the project for nearly a year.
The drone flew about 12 miles without a pilot to deliver the medicine to a patient.
Dr. Marak told KARK that the system helps people in isolated areas with opportunities in the future to provide more healthcare.
“Drone technologies can give us endless technologies to connect with our community even in the most remote areas or even during extreme weather,” Dr. Marak said.
Dr. O’Keefee, who is based in Galway, Ireland, also said the technology could literally save someone’s life.
“This kind of technology is going to become more common initially for things like these emergency deliveries of blood or medications ... and eventually for the more routine stuff,” O’Keefee said.
