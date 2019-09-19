Electric scooters head to A-State campus this month

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The sight of shared-used electric scooters on the Arkansas State University campus will soon be a common occurrence as university officials said the scooters will help students on campus.
According to a media release, VeoRide Electric Scooters will be on campus Sept. 23 with officials first announcing in August that the scooters would be on campus this fall.
A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said the scooters will help students get around campus, plus university officials decided to use the VeoRide system after much thought.
“There were several factors involved in the decision to allow VeoRide to begin service, but the top one was interest from our students to have scooters. The performance of VeoRide over the past year to keep our dockless bicycle share in better shape showed we could count on them to do the same with scooters,” Damphousse said in the media release.
There will be several rules to use the scooters on campus, as well as a system of 10-foot wide multi-use paths around campus for the scooters, Damphousse said.
Also, the system has a geofence, will not allow the scooters to work above low power, will shut off at the edge of campus and cannot be parked in vehicle parking lots, officials said.
