‘Extreme caution’ advised as hot, dry weather continues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the hot, dry weather continues the risk of wildfire rises.
Several counties in Northeast Arkansas, including Craighead, are at moderate risk of wildfire, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.
Several counties surrounding our area are now under burn bans, including Cleburne, Faulkner, Lee, and White.
Due to the increased risk of wildfire, Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 Director Jeff Presley urges residents to use “extreme caution” when burning.
He offers these reminders:
- Never throw a lit cigarette out the window of a vehicle.
- Never walk off and leave a burning cigarette. Always use ashtrays.
- Never park your vehicle on dry grass or leaves.
- Avoid driving through tall grass.
- Mask sure spark arresters on the internal combustion engines of off-road vehicles are clean.
