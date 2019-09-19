Inaugural Memphis Sports Hall of Fame induction set for October 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you want to see the legends of Memphis sports history up close and personal, you’ll get your chance next month, Downtown at AutoZone Park.
The new Memphis Sports Hall of Fame will induct its inaugural class October 10 in formal ceremonies at The Zone. The Class includes 22 people who are icons of sport in the Bluff City.
The list includes Isaac Bruce, the former Memphis Tiger star who is the second all-time leading receiver in NFL history; Nikki McCray-Penson, the Colliierville Alum who’s a 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist; three-time WNBA All Star Equestrian Gold Medalist Melanie Smith Taylor of Germantown; two-time track medalist Rochelle Stevens, and Many More.
For ticket information, go to memphistravel.com and click on sports.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.