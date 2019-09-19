Jonathan Adams faring well on Arkansas State perimeter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Omar Bayless has grabbed most of the Arkansas State wide receiver headlines this season. He’s top 10 nationally in receptions and receiving yards.
A Jonesboro native is also faring well on the perimeter. Jonathan Adams is 3rd in the Sun Belt in catches and 4th in yards. He was one of the bright spots against number 3 Georgia. The JHS alum led A-State with 7 grabs for 85 yards.
“They were trying to bracket Omar over there,” Adams said after Tuesday’s practice. “Omar had good games, and so they left me over there. That’s why I had to try to make some plays. I dropped a couple of balls but I made some plays. Just coming to practice and do better this week."
Jonathan is bouncing back in 2019 after an injury plagued 2018. He feels like he’s improved on his route running. “I think it’s gotten a little bit better,” Adams said. “Coach Cefalo helped me drop my hips and being more physical on the ball.”
Arkansas State hosts Southern Illinois Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game can be seen online at ESPN3.
