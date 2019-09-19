Judicial filings kick off 2020 campaign season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are over 400 days left until the Nov. 2020 general election, but the campaign season officially started Thursday in the Natural State with the conclusion of one key filing period.
Nearly 200 judicial candidates statewide filed this week by petition with officials with the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office.
Locally, state appeals court, circuit judge and district judge candidates turned in paperwork to run in the March 3 judicial general election.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, the following candidates submitted paperwork to run in 2020:
STATEWIDE
Arkansas Court of Appeals
* District 2, Position 2: Court of Appeals Judge Mike Murphy
CIRCUIT JUDGES
1st Judicial District
* District 1, Division 5: Judge David Carruth, Kathie Hess and Andrew Coleman.
2nd Judicial District
* District 2, Division 2, At Large: Judge Richard Lusby
* District 2, Division 3, Subdistrict 2.2: Chris Thyer
* District 2, Division 4: Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer
* District 2, Division 5: Skip Mooney Jr., Tom Young
* District 2, Division 7: Kimberly Boling Bibb
* District 2, Division 8: Matthew Coe
* District 2, Division 9, At Large: Circuit Judge Melissa Bristow Richardson
* District 2, Division 10: Circuit Judge Dan Ritchey
* District 2, Division 12: Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington
3rd Judicial District
* District 3, Division 1: Judge Tom Garner
* District 3, Division 2: Judge Michelle Huff
* District 3, Division 3: Judge Adam Weeks, Joe Grider, Hollie Wilson, Rob Ratton
16th Judicial District
* District 16, Division 1: Judge Holly Meyer
* District 16, Division 2: Judge Don McSpadden
* District 16, Division 3: Circuit Judge Lee Harrod
* District 16, Division 4: Circuit Judge Tim Weaver
17th Judicial District
* District 17, Division 1: Carla Fuller, Daniel Brock
* District 17, Division 2: Mark Pate
* District 17, Division 3: Judge Craig Hannah
STATE DISTRICT JUDGES
* District 10 (Baxter): District Judge Jason Duffy
* District 11, Division 1 (Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp): Judge Mark R. Johnson
* District 11, Division 2 (Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp): Alex Stephen Bigger
* District 13 (Cleburne): Judge Lance Wright
* District 14 (Independence): District Judge Chaney Taylor
* District 15 (Jackson and Woodruff): Judge Barbara A. Griffin, Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce
* District 17 (Clay and Greene): Judge Dan Stidham, Eric R. Kennedy
* District 18 (Mississippi-Blytheville): Judge Shannon Langston
* District 18 (Mississippi-Osceola): Judge Donald Betterton, Catherine Palmer Dean
* District 19, Division 1 (Craighead): Judge David Kueter Boling
* District 19, Division 2 (Craighead): Judge Tommy Fowler
* District 20 (Poinsett): Judge Ron Hunter
* District 21 (Crittenden): District Judge Fred Thorne
* District 25, Division 1 (Cross and St. Francis): Judge Ann Beane Hudson
* District 25, Division 2 (Cross and St. Francis): Judge Mike Smith
LOCAL DISTRICT JUDGES
* Fulton County District Judge: Judge Larry Kissee
* Izard County District Judge: Judge David E. Miller
* Stone County District Judge: Judge Jacob L. Newton
Candidates can also file by paying a filing fee from Nov. 4 through 12 at the state Capitol in Little Rock.
The judicial election and party primary is on March 3, while the judicial runoff is Nov. 3, 2020.
