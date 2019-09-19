Man arrested in rape, sexual extortion case in Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man faces four criminal charges after an investigation into a possible rape and sexual extortion case, according to Pocahontas police.
Logan Anthony Dale of Pocahontas was arrested Sept. 9 after the investigation.
According to a media release from Pocahontas Police Detective Rocky Jones, police got a call July 25 from the victim.
The victim told police that the incident happened in mid-August 2018, Jones said.
Dale was arrested on suspicion of rape and three counts of sexual extortion.
A $75,000 cash bond was set for Dale, who will appear in circuit court Oct. 28.
Dale was also arrested earlier this year on suspicion of rape in a separate case, Jones said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.