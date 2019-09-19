Man arrested in rape, sexual extortion case in Pocahontas

Logan Anthony Dale, Pocahontas Rape (6/27) (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 18, 2019 at 8:01 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 8:01 PM

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man faces four criminal charges after an investigation into a possible rape and sexual extortion case, according to Pocahontas police.

Logan Anthony Dale of Pocahontas was arrested Sept. 9 after the investigation.

According to a media release from Pocahontas Police Detective Rocky Jones, police got a call July 25 from the victim.

The victim told police that the incident happened in mid-August 2018, Jones said.

Dale was arrested on suspicion of rape and three counts of sexual extortion.

A $75,000 cash bond was set for Dale, who will appear in circuit court Oct. 28.

Dale was also arrested earlier this year on suspicion of rape in a separate case, Jones said.

