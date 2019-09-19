Off-duty deputy arrested for speeding, DWI

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An off-duty Jackson County sheriff’s deputy found himself on the wrong side of the law, and the jail bars.
Tuesday night, an Arkansas State Police officer arrested Adam Joseph Zitzelberger, 26, of Hoxie on suspicion of drinking while intoxicated.
According to the citation, Corporal R. Stewart stopped Zitzelberger’s Jeep Compass near the intersection of State Highways 367 and 18 in Diaz after clocking it doing 61 in a 45 mile per hour zone.
Zitzelberger’s blood alcohol content, according to ASP, was 0.18. That’s more than twice the legal limit of .08.
Stewart arrested Zitzelberger and took him to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked on driving while intoxicated and speeding more than 15 mph over the limit.
Zitzelberger is scheduled to appear in district court on Oct. 23.
Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas told Region 8 News, he’s aware of the arrest and his department is looking into the matter.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and bring you any new developments as they become available.
