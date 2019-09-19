Poinsett Co. Health Unit offering flu shots

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - To make sure residents stay healthy this flu season, Poinsett County health officials will provide free vaccines.
The county health unit of the Arkansas Department of Health will offer walk-in flu clinics beginning next week:
- Harrisburg: Friday, Sept. 27, at 119 N. Main St.
- Marked Tree: Thursday, Oct. 10, at 102 Liberty
- Trumann: Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 1204 West Main
Each clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents should bring their insurance cards. For those who do not have insurance, or whose insurance does not cover flu shots, the vaccine will be available at no charge.
“A yearly flu vaccination is the best line of defense,” said Janice Mitchusson, RN, Poinsett County Health Unit administrator. “We encourage everyone to come to the mass clinic or the local health unit to get their flu shot.”
Certain people are more likely to have serious health problems if they get the flu, including:
- Older adults,
- Young children,
- pregnant women,
- People with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease),
- People who smoke, and
- People who live in nursing homes.
