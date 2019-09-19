Poinsett Co. suspect arrested in rape case involving mentally handicapped victim

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man will appear in circuit court Oct. 31 after a mentally handicapped victim told police she was sexually assaulted by the man, Trumann police said Thursday.
Stanley Smith, 38, of Tyronza was arrested Sept. 17 on a warrant, on suspicion of rape after an investigation by Trumann investigators.
According to a police report, officers got a call Aug. 26 from a Jonesboro hospital about the victim reporting a rape at FOCUS in Trumann.
The victim told hospital officials that she was raped Aug. 19 in the kitchen area of the facility, police said.
“She advised that on Aug. 19, 2019, that she went to the kitchen area of FOCUS to get her a cup of coffee. While she was in there, Stanley Lee Smith entered the kitchen and came up to her from behind,” police said in the report. “She advised that she had a dress on and that Smith lifted up her dress and pulled down her panties.”
The victim then told police she was sexually assaulted and tried to kick Smith but missed, the affidavit noted.
Another resident then walked into the kitchen, turned around and walked out, police said.
“The victim then stated that was when she ran out of the kitchen,” police said in the affidavit. “She advised that Smith told her not to tell anybody about what had happened.”
The victim later told a family member Aug. 25 and the family member took the victim to the hospital, police said.
According to the affidavit, police attempted to interview Smith about the incident.
However, authorities said he did not show up to at least two interviews about the case.
A $1,500 bond was set for Smith Sept. 18, police said.
