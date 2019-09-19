Rebecca O’Donnell appears in court for hearing in Collins murder case

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman accused of capital murder in the death of a former Arkansas state senator appeared in court Thursday for motions and status hearing in the case.
During the court appearance in Pocahontas, attorneys for O’Donnell presented several motions in the case including providing records, photographs, reports, documents and service of process at no charge to O’Donnell’s attorneys as well as an order to require officers to retain rough notes of the case; and for the state to disclose, preserve and produce digital files including photographs, digital video, digital audio or digital case files in the case, if taken, to be given to the defense.
Special Circuit Judge David Goodson approved each of the motions during the hearing.
Third Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce announced he would seek the death penalty against O’Donnell.
The fiancé of O’Donnell says there’s “no way” she is guilty.
The people of the Pocahontas area, are still in shock over the murder, and the arrest.
Judge Goodson set a Nov. 22 pre-trial hearing/motion day in the case.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story, and provided the latest and most in-depth news coverage in this case.
