Rebecca O’Donnell appears in court for hearing in Collins murder case

During the court appearance in Pocahontas, attorneys for O’Donnell presented several motions in the case including providing records, photographs, reports, documents and service of process at no charge to O’Donnell’s attorneys as well as an order to require officers to retain rough notes of the case; and for the state to disclose, preserve and produce digital files including photographs, digital video, digital audio or digital case files in the case, if taken, to be given to the defense.