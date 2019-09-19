Search warrant uncovers drugs, paraphernalia, blowtorch

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The search of a house near a school Thursday led police to find drugs, drug paraphernalia and the arrest of one person, Jonesboro police said.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit went to the home near International Studies Magnet Thursday morning.
Police found 5.6 grams of meth, marijuana, syringes and a blowtorch during the search, the post noted.
The person, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI less than four ounces.
The person was being held in the Craighead County jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing.
