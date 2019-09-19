Sept. 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Upper-level clouds from the remnants of Imelda are moving northward through the state on an otherwise comfortable Thursday morning.
Temperatures are mainly in the 70s.
Today's forecast high is 96 with plentiful sunshine and light easterly winds.
News Headlines
Leaders of one Region 8 town say it’s time to move out of the shadow, and the zip code, of their larger neighbor.
A Poinsett County jury has found a man guilty of murdering another man back in September 2018.
In addition to a quality education, A-State wants to make sure their students are taught the warning signs and symptoms of various mental health issues.
