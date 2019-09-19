Southside looking into changing its address line from Batesville

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - In Independence County, a city is making the required steps to establish its identity.
Southside, Arkansas became an established city in 2014 and now, it may have the chance to change their address line from Batesville to Southside.
The United States Postal Service will send out a letter to Southside residents in the next couple weeks, asking if they would like to make the change.
Mayor Ray Bowman said he will need the help of citizens to see this happen.
“They need to get 50 percent of the surveys back. If they send out 100, they have to get 51 back. They have to have a majority of the people who want that change,” Bowman said.
If more people respond with a yes, then, the city line will change to Southside; however, the zip code will stay the same.
The city is also working on getting its own Contract Postal Unit. This would be the first within city limits.
Bowman says all of these steps are only building a stronger foundation for the future of Southside.
