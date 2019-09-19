Suspect dead, deputies recovering after attempting to serve warrant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The TBI is investigating after shooting left a Shelby County deputy injured and a wanted suspect dead.
“I heard a whole lot of gunshots just like, ‘brbrbr’ and there was a whole lot of them. And it was scary cause we didn’t know what to do. We had to get on the ground cause it sounded close to our house,” said Shelby Jackson, witness.
Shelby Jackson and her brother didn’t know what was going on in a mobile home park off Hernando Road in South Memphis.
Neither did other residents like Baylee Carnahan.
“I was going over to my neighbor’s and I heard my maintenance guy say, ‘get in the house and get down,’” said Baylee Carnahan, resident.
Investigators say two deputies from the metro gang unit were trying to serve a felony warrant in the mobile home park around three thirty in the afternoon.
“At some point, while deputies were inside of the home, a confrontation ensued which led to one deputy being critically wounded during the incident,” said Cpt. Anthony Buckner, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement radio transmissions from Broadcastify illustrate the urgency.
“Okay, you all listen to me. Just a second. There is a Silverado that is taking the officer by private vehicle that can’t wait for the ambulance. A silver Chevrolet Silverado that is headed to the MED.”
The officer was in critical condition with injuries to the lower part of his body. The other officer on the scene was injured by a dog. He was treated and released.
The suspect died at the scene.
“Calling them now, they’re advising the suspect has been shot.”
TBI agents were also on the scene. They were called in due to it being an officer-involved shooting.
One man, who did not want to be identified, said he knows the suspect and says the suspect has been behind bars in the past and had a gun charge.
“I was with him the day he found out about his warrant about a week ago. He got on my phone and looked himself up. Looked himself up on the sheriff’s county website, saw his face and the warrant was for attempted first degree murder," he said.
The man says the suspect said he couldn’t go back to jail.
Investigators have not released the name of the officers involved in the shooting or the suspect’s name.
They also have not released details of the crime alleged in the warrant.
This is an ongoing investigation.
