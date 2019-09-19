TRAFFIC ALERT: Car crashes into building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and ambulance crews are on the scene of a car crashing into a building.
It happened at J&M Cakes, 2810 E. Matthews, according to Jeff Presley, E-911 director.
A desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department told Region 8 News the driver suffered minor injuries but is expected to be okay.
One lane of traffic is blocked.
Motorists are urged to use caution in this area, and yield to responding emergency vehicles.
Region 8 News will update this story as more details emerge.
