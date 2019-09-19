TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on crash shuts down Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and rescue have been called to a crash with injuries on Southwest Drive.
The crash happened just before noon Thursday near the intersection of Alexander Drive.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro E-911 director, says injuries have been reported and the road is blocked.
Motorists should use caution and expect delays.
Just minutes after responding to that crash, officers were called to another at the intersection of Main and Allen.
Presley said a car struck a power pole. Injuries were reported.
