TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on crash shuts down Jonesboro road
Jonesboro police and rescue have been called to a crash with injuries on Southwest Drive. (Source: Google Maps)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 19, 2019 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 12:25 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and rescue have been called to a crash with injuries on Southwest Drive.

The crash happened just before noon Thursday near the intersection of Alexander Drive.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro E-911 director, says injuries have been reported and the road is blocked.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays.

Just after noon Thursday, police responded to a vehicle vs. pole crash near at the intersection of Main and Allen Streets.
Just after noon Thursday, police responded to a vehicle vs. pole crash near at the intersection of Main and Allen Streets. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Just minutes after responding to that crash, officers were called to another at the intersection of Main and Allen.

Presley said a car struck a power pole. Injuries were reported.

