Two arrested in robbery case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people face an October court date after a victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month, Jonesboro police said Wednesday.
Preston R. Burt and Linnell Sharee Day, no age or address available, were arrested this week after an investigation by police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police he was robbed Sept. 12 in the 1100 block of French Street. The victim said Burt “showed him a pistol with an extended magazine and kept the pistol in his lap throughout the entire event.”
The victim also said four of his pistols, as well as his wallet, were stolen by Day, police said in the affidavit.
Officers later went to an apartment in the 1100 block of French Street and served a search warrant. They found the victim’s four pistols as well as his wallet.
Both Burt and Day were arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500.
A $250,000 bond was set for Burt and a $100,000 bond was set for Day during a hearing Wednesday.
Both are set to appear Oct. 22 in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.