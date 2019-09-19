What’s next for Team Jonesboro after failed proposed tax

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A full week has passed since voters ultimately rejected the proposed 1% sales tax and those who were in support of the tax, are now pushing Team Jonesboro to do it again.
But, one representative says their first step right now is to listen.
“Our decision right now is to simply have a long period of listening to figure out what could be changed and reworked on how to move forward," Team Jonesboro official Scott McDaniel said.
He says they plan to listen more to what the citizens want and need on both sides. Although they lost in this scenario, they do not consider it a mandate against their proposal.
The Oversight Integrity Committee, which was formed to help oversee the selection of projects if the one-percent sales tax increase vote is passed, will continue to meet.
The chair, Joe Hafner, says the committee is still vital to the city of Jonesboro and its future.
“It all goes into the planning, even though we may not have the funding right now, we still have to plan for the future,” Hafner said.
He says they will continue to do research, look into cost of different amenities and have public meetings. Its next meeting is Sept. 24, where they will plan their next steps.
In the end, both Hafner and McDaniel spoke to the importance of listening and communicating with all residents as a priority for both groups for the future.
