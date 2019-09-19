Woman reports two men robbed her

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a woman.
The alleged incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900-block of East Word.
The 67-year-old victim told Officer Kara N. Austin that two black men pinned her against them, then stole $180 cash out of her pocket.
The victim described one of the suspects as being 5’3”, weighing 165 pounds. She said the other weighed about 265 and was 6’3” tall.
According to the initial incident report, the suspects were driving a dark, four-door passenger sedan.
The victim did not provide any further details.
Anyone with information on this alleged robbery should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.