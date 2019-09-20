A-State Board of Trustees discusses projects, approves naming of facilities

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least three major projects for Arkansas State University in the past six years have provided dividends, with university officials saying the projects have provided countless opportunities for Jonesboro and the region.
According to a media release, the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees received updates on the university’s campus in Mexico, a hotel and convention center being built on campus in Jonesboro and the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine.
System President Chuck Welch said the projects have helped the university and will continue to do so.
“These projects have been transformational for Arkansas State University and northeast Arkansas, and their impact will only continue to grow,” Welch said in the media release. “Just as these initiatives reach milestones this year, we continue to look for additional opportunities to be creative and diversify revenue without extensive cost to the institution or to the state.”
The osteopathic school has over 450 students and four full classes, with about a third of the students coming from Arkansas, university officials said.
The $58 million convention center is set to open in November, while the Mexico campus has over 530 students and has seen a 53% increase in enrollment so far this fall.
In other action, board members approved over a dozen resolutions honoring supporters with the naming of facilities in the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center.
Some of the facilities include the Bill Templeton Players Lounge, Demario Davis Linebackers Room and the Ron Carroll Sports Medicine Center, officials said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.