ASU Board of Trustees approves resolution honoring Ron Carroll
By Chris Hudgison | September 20, 2019 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 12:48 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pigskin was in the spotlight Friday morning at the ASU Board of Trustees meeting. There were 10 resolutions approved by the board that involve the Centennial Bank Athletic Operations Center.

One of them was to name the athletic training room the Ron Carroll Sports Medicine Center. Carroll has served as Arkansas State’s head certified trainer since 1976. Saturday will mark his 512th consecutive game on the sideline.

Arkansas State faces Southern Illinois Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.

