Baseball wedding to take place at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s wedding season and a couple is hoping to hit home run with their baseball themed ceremony at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this weekend.
A love for baseball is what brought this couple together, and they’re stepping up to the plate on Saturday, September 21.
Everything about Matthew Schellingherhout and Sarah Michel’s big day revolves around their favorite sport, which is how they first met.
“We actually played on the same softball team together,” Schellingherhout said.
“He thought he was slick and could just get my softball glove and I’d go on a date with him,” Michel added.
And on their first date both baseball enthusiasts said they wanted to get married on a ball field.
The couple chose Capaha Field because Michel's father Ron played for the Capahas and passed away 18 years ago.
“Every young girl dreams about walking down the isle with her father and I don’t get that, but I will have that because my dad is still here in spirit,” Michel said.
Instead of flowers Michel will hold Ron's glove and will be escorted to home plated by local baseball legend Doc Yallaly.
“I’ve been in a lot of situations. Done speeches and things on this park, but never a wedding," Yallaly said. "It’s got to be to a highlight I’ll tell you that right now.”
The event will also have food vendors, an organist playing classic baseball music, and after the ceremony the bridesmaids and the groomsmen will swing for the fences for one inning.
“Matt is going down,” Michel said.
“Sorry you’re going to lose,” Schellingherhout retorted.
“No have you seen my curve ball?” Michel shot back.
The couple has a three-year-old daughter named Ronnie Kate after Michel’s dad, and they believe the sport is a great foundation for raising a family.
“Baseball is America’s greatest past time and it’s Matt and I’s greatest past time," Michel said. "This is what we enjoy together, this is what we involve our daughter in. We have big things in our future and this is where it’s all going to start.”
“We still play softball and we still take our daughter to softball fields with us," said Matt Schellingherhout. "She loves every single night and everybody out there knows her too, so it’s a blast.”
The wedding and the ballgame after the ceremony are open to the public, but the reception afterward is private.
Gates open a 3 p.m. on Saturday and the first pitch will be at 4 p.m.
The couple is encouraging people who attend to dress casual like it’s a regular day at the ball field.
