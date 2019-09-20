Carvana bringing more than 400 jobs to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A $40 million project is expected to bring a major boost to the economy in Crittenden County, with a new inspection and distribution center for Carvana, state economic development officials said Friday.
According to a media release, the company, based in Arizona, will be building an inspection and distribution center in West Memphis.
Officials said the company buys and sells used cars through e-commerce, with customers having a choice of nearly 15,000 vehicles on their website.
Also, the company is located in nearly 140 markets around the country and use so-called “Car Vending Machines” to allow people to pick up their vehicles.
“Carvana inspection centers - like the facility planned in West Memphis - are where Carvana’s inventory is inspected, reconditioned, photographed and stored. Vehicles undergo a rigorous, 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage, and only then do they become Carvana Certified,” company officials said.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the decision to locate in West Memphis can provide a great opportunity for the company and residents alike.
“Carvana is an upstart company that is changing the used car industry through technology and great customer service. That’s just the sort of business model we have sought in our recruiting efforts, and we’re pleased to see these high-paying jobs coming to the Delta," Hutchinson said.
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon agreed.
“Our city has so much to offer in the way of resources, location and workforce, and we appreciate that Carvana recognizes that and their committed investment in our community,” McClendon said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.