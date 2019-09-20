Clothing Closet opens to help local foster families

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A local Foster Parent Association opened a clothing closet for foster kids in their area this week.
The Lawrence and Randolph County Foster Parent Association has partnered with Walmart, Christians for Kids in Jonesboro, and West Ridge Church of Christ in Pocahontas to provide a clothing closet for foster kids in Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay counties.
Right now, there are about 23 foster homes between Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay counties, and they could all house multiple kids at one time.
Angelique Tilghman is a member of the Foster Parent Association.
She decided to help open the closet to make sure foster kids have everything they need when they go to a new home.
“Every kid wants to feel special, every kid wants to have their own clothes and sometimes these kids come to us with just the clothes on their backs,” said Tilghman. “So it’s really important that we have a spot for them to go and pick out their clothes and get what they need.”
Before this closet opened, families would have to drive to Jonesboro to get extra clothes and other items for their kids.
The clothing closet is still taking donations for clothes.
They’ve received donations in all the sizes they asked for, except baby girl sizes birth to 3T.
Tilghman also said they could still use more teenage girl and boy clothing.
The closet is housed at the West Ridge Church of Christ in Pocahontas.
If you would like to make a donation or need to visit the closet for your foster kids, you can contact Tilghman at (870) 810-1708.
