Flooding reported, roads closed in the Wynne area

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy rains have caused problems in Wynne, with roads flooded throughout town.
According to a post on the City of Wynne’s Facebook page, most of Falls Boulevard, the downtown area and other areas in town are flooded.
“Don’t go out if you don’t have to,” the post noted.
Police are working at the Falls Boulevard overpass while city crews are removing blockage from storm drains.
A Cross County dispatcher also noted that several streets are closed.
